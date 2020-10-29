Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.
In other news, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,865.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:AHH opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.69. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.
Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.