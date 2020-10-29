Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

In other news, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,865.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 96,594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 656,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,026,000 after acquiring an additional 103,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AHH opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.69. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.41.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $39.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

