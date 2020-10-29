Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.73.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -237.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,655,237 shares in the company, valued at $109,794,049.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,166 shares of company stock worth $9,944,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,779,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,558,000 after buying an additional 170,204 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,349,000 after buying an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

