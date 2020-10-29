Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $26.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Asana stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

