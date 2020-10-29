Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Asana has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $29.96.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,956.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $4,010,000.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

