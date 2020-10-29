Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana (NASDAQ:ASAN) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASAN. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.
ASAN opened at $23.48 on Monday. Asana has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $29.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $4,010,000.
About Asana
Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.