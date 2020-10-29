Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.63.

NYSE ASAN opened at $23.48 on Monday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

