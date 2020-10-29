Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Asana stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

