Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. Asana has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

