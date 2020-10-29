Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of ASAN opened at $23.48 on Monday. Asana has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $29.96.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

