ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $392.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASML shares. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $362.86 on Thursday. ASML has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $409.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $152.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a $1.4095 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,232,000 after acquiring an additional 86,494 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 3.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,244,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,105,000 after buying an additional 158,186 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,545,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ASML by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,142,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

