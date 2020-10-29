ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 27th. Pareto Securities upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CSFB began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ASAZY opened at $10.66 on Monday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.