AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.56. AstraZeneca posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion.

AZN opened at $50.98 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.