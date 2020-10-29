Astronics (ATROB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATROB opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Astronics has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification systems, and other products.

