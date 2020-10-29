Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AUB. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,362,805.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $45,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,353,654.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $914,820 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

