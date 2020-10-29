Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

AUB stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

