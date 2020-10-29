AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. AXA grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 3,527,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 770,426 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,943.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 63,718 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 77,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 971,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after buying an additional 123,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 13,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

NYSE T opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.