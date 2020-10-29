AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUDC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.83.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $875.24 million, a PE ratio of 123.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1,334.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

