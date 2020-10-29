Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AUPH opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 419.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 335,860 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.