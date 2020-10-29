Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Shares of EARS opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.22. Auris Medical has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Auris Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

