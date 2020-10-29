Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Raised to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Autoliv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.07.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $75.23 on Monday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $152,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 107.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,746 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Autoliv by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,728,000 after acquiring an additional 877,575 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Autoliv by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,202,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Autoliv by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,019,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Autoliv by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,649,000 after acquiring an additional 474,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

