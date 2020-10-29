Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 509,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,636,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 588,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,466,000 after acquiring an additional 289,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $155.08 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.62.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

