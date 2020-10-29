Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AVTR opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Avantor has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Miller sold 22,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $484,517.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,943.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,133,804 shares of company stock worth $803,085,809. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.85.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

