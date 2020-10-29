Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axcella Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axcella Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.28.

Axcella Health stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $160.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 289.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 83.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

