AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get AxoGen alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72. AxoGen has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $18.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.