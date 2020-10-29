Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXNX. ValuEngine downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 0.09.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 155.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $391,155.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,894 shares of company stock worth $4,484,666. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $6,964,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

