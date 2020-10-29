Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Azimut Exploration from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

AZMTF opened at $0.77 on Monday. Azimut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.92.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. The company is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

