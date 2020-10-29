B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BTG. TD Securities boosted their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $441.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 80,944 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

