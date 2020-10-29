Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $182.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.87.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $130.70 on Monday. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.56, a P/E/G ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

