Bank of America Upgrades Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.42, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 734.11% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,371 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,732 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

