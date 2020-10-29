Barclays Analysts Give SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) a €158.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €136.86 ($161.02).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €92.24 ($108.52) on Monday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €131.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

