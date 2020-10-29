Barclays Boosts Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target to $215.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRTS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.80.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $159.15 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,434 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 150,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 199.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 84,950 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.