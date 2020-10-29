Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Investec raised Barclays PLC (BARC.L) to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

LON BARC opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.36) on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total value of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

