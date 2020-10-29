Barclays PLC (BARC.L)’s (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BARC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Investec raised shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 152.71 ($2.00).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.36) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 107.01. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87). Also, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 9,777 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

