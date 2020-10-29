Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.01.

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,532.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 44.8% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $3,364,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 32.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,234 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

