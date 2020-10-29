BASIC Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One BASIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market cap of $14.74 million and approximately $187,585.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00086533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00228275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.17 or 0.01291192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,444,367 tokens. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

