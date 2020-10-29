Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Shares of BXRX stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth $415,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baudax Bio (BXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.