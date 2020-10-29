Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.94.

NYSE BHC opened at $16.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

