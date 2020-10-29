Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,837,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Baxter International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,217,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,095,000 after purchasing an additional 337,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,963,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,241,000 after acquiring an additional 253,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

