Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,569,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,837,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,410,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,575,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Baxter International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,217,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,095,000 after purchasing an additional 337,209 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,963,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,241,000 after acquiring an additional 253,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,512,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19.
BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.
In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $25,912.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.
