Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.13.

NYSE HD opened at $269.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

