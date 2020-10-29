Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

