BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 558 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,158,000 after buying an additional 627,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,998,000 after buying an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,823,000 after buying an additional 167,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,881,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.43.

NYSE:HUM opened at $413.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.54 and its 200-day moving average is $397.34. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $449.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

