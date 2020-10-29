BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $6,415,883.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,791 shares of company stock worth $23,440,921. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.97. The company has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

