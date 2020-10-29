BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 4,070 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 362.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 428,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,547,000 after buying an additional 335,962 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $16,232,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 357.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after buying an additional 173,397 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,966,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after buying an additional 119,248 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $66.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.55.

