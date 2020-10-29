BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 708 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PH opened at $203.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $228.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $266,647.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,333.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $1,758,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,289.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock worth $7,784,886. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

