BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 7,635 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,580 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 40.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, 140166 cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.82.

BA stock opened at $148.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.26 and its 200 day moving average is $163.59. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by $0.85. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

