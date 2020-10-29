BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMSI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Merit Medical Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

MMSI stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

