BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Linde by 30.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,160,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Linde by 4.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,676,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,018,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Linde by 50.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 5.2% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $216.91 on Thursday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.11. The company has a market capitalization of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

