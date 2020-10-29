BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $180.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $351.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.76.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.83.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

