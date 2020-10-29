BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $29,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $153.31 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

