BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.78 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.23.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

